This week's Take a Guess may be an easy one for some folks, but not so much for others. What are these things and what do they do? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an antique cigar-shaped perfume bottle and we only had two people come up with the right answer — Mike Bowers and Steven Burdick. Congratulations, gentlemen!

