TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess features an inventor wearing a clever device he came up with in the 20th century to serve a specific purpose. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an alarm clock from the 1600s to which the owner added gunpowder to provide an explosive wakeup alarm. Coming up with the right answer was Charlotte Brady, Bruce Poff and Judy Kopfman. Thank you for your most combustible answer!

