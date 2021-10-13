 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is an easy-to-use tool with a high-quality blade used on several different kinds of materials for a particular purpose. Do you know what it is called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a pedestal sink slip joint wrench. Those folks who came up with the right answer were Ray Fauset, Bill Cook, Judy Kopfman, Christopher Warren, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Larry Ross, Vickie and John Golden and Charlotte Brady. Great job...hope you didn't wrench your backs coming up with the right answer!

