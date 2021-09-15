 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is a tool used several centuries ago, but no longer used today — and that's a good thing. Do you know what it is called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a rare google-eyed axoloti. Googling the right answer were Mike Bowers, Mark Easter, D.W. Underwood, Ray Fauset, Bill Cook, Nancy Bullis, Kaitlyn Schrock, Susan Smith Kline, Gail Delashaw, Leland Harrison, Hannah Shields, Will Straughn and Laura Simpson Raymer. Great job!

