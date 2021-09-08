Think you're having a bad hair day? This rare creature is having a bad EVERYTHING day! Do you know what it is called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a lenticular cloud that is caused by moist air at the top of mountains. Hitting the very summit with the correct answer for last week's Take a Guess were the following folks: D.W. Underwood, Mark Easter, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline, Steven Burdick, Charlotte Brady, Bill Cook, Laura Simpson Raymer and Soma Pi. Good job!