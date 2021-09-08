 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

Think you're having a bad hair day? This rare creature is having a bad EVERYTHING day! Do you know what it is called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a lenticular cloud that is caused by moist air at the top of mountains. Hitting the very summit with the correct answer for last week's Take a Guess were the following folks: D.W. Underwood, Mark Easter, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline, Steven Burdick, Charlotte Brady, Bill Cook, Laura Simpson Raymer and Soma Pi. Good job!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WOLF CREEK RECEIVES FIRE TRUCK
News

WOLF CREEK RECEIVES FIRE TRUCK

  • Updated

The Wolf Creek Fire Protection District received a 2007 rescue-pumper fire truck on Friday, Aug. 27. It was purchased from the Monroeville, Pe…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

One thing we can assure you about this week's Take a Guess — that's no UFO at the top of that mountain! Do you know what it is? If you think y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News