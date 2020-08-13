You have permission to edit this article.
This week's Take a Guess could possibly offer a big assist to someone who is baking a certain kind of item. Any idea what that purpose might be? If so, take a guess — but be specific! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a cowboy hat holder for use in a car or truck. Throwing their hat in the ring and coming up with the right answer were Don Quinton, Judy Kopfman, Donna Earhart, Linda Harper Pope, Mark Easter, Soma Pi, Susan Smith Kline, Gail DeLashaw and Sam Peters. Yeehaaaaaw!

