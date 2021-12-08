This week's Take a Guess is a little bit different than usual. We want to find out how much our readers know about styles of clothing from yesteryear. Specifically, can you name the style of hat the woman in the photo is wearing and also provide us with the name of the hat maker who created it? If you think you know the answer to both questions, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!