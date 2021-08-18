 Skip to main content
We'll admit right off the bat that this week's Take a Guess will be a challenge. We'll start out by telling you that this is an educational toy sold between the years of 1940 and 1964. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a pair of antique dental pliers used to pull teeth. Coming up with the right answer were Mark Easter, Mike Bowers, Bill Cook, Ray Fauset, Mary Cook, Jodi Williams, Laura Simpson Raymer, Ann Jenkins, Betty Allen Bynum, Bob Eckert, Susan Smith Kline, Patty Glaskey, Phil Morin, Charlotte Brady, Dean Gann, Larry Ross, Missy Peterson, Patti Beck Conway and Dave Foshee. Great job, team... I was pulling for you!

