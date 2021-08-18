We'll admit right off the bat that this week's Take a Guess will be a challenge. We'll start out by telling you that this is an educational toy sold between the years of 1940 and 1964. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!