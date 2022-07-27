TAKE A GUESS

Above is a photograph taken of President Abraham Lincoln's 1865 funeral procession shot on Broadway near Union Square. While it’s not possible to clearly see the faces of the two children watching from a second-story window, circled, an eyewitness confirmed their identities. One of the pair would one day become President of the United States himself. Do you know who that president is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you answer correctly by press time (10 a.m. Friday), your name will appear in next week's issue! The names of ALL the correct guessers will appear online, however.