This ancient object has the experts scratching their heads. None of them are exactly sure of what it does... if anything. Do you know what it's called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an antique pill making machine. These are the smart folks who figured it out: Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Mike Bowers, Judy Kopfman and Larry Ross. Great job!