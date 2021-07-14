 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
This strange looking gadget actually performs two jobs well. Do you know what it is? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a ball end glass cutter. Reflecting on the puzzle and coming up with the right answer by press time were D.W. Underwood, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn, Dave Foshee, Larry Ross, Judy Kopfman, Kevin Broeker, Anita Angell Michaels, Dan Burle, Karl Snider, Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Leigh Sullivan Moss, Mary Cook, Bill Cook, Richard Stephens, Donna Earhart, John Lister, Sandra Walls and Ray Fauset. Good job, folks!

