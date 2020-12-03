 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is the antique version of something that most — if not all — of us have used at one time or another. Do you know what it is or are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a tough one with only two readers, Susan Smith Kline and Sam Peters, getting it right. The strange looking piece of material is described as "a universal piece of clothing that can be worn as a pair of pants, overalls, or even as a dress or a skirt."

