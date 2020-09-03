This week's Take a Guess is a kitchen tool that looks kind of strange, but can come in real handy for a certain task. Do you think you know what it is? If so, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a Native American war club. Coming up with the right answer were Larry Ross, Jeanne Wilson Johnson, Judy Kopfman, Mike Bowers, Joe Snyder, Sam Peters and Adam Bowers. Great job, kimosabes!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!