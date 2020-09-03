 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a kitchen tool that looks kind of strange, but can come in real handy for a certain task. Do you think you know what it is? If so, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a Native American war club. Coming up with the right answer were Larry Ross, Jeanne Wilson Johnson, Judy Kopfman, Mike Bowers, Joe Snyder, Sam Peters and Adam Bowers. Great job, kimosabes!

