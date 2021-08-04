This week's Take a Guess is an obscure item that has a distinct purpose. Of course, the person is wearing a pair of sandals, but there's a wire attached to the sandals that connect to some kind of device wrapped around their calf. Any idea what the product is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a chewed gum holder. Yep. When you're temporarily finished with the wad of gum in your mouth, just take it out of yours and put it on theirs! Coming up with the right answer by press time were Nancy Bullis, Judy Kopfman, Charlotte Brady, Mike Bowers, Ray Fauset and Gail DeLashaw. Congratulations!