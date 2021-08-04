 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an obscure item that has a distinct purpose. Of course, the person is wearing a pair of sandals, but there's a wire attached to the sandals that connect to some kind of device wrapped around their calf. Any idea what the product is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a chewed gum holder. Yep. When you're temporarily finished with the wad of gum in your mouth, just take it out of yours and put it on theirs! Coming up with the right answer by press time were Nancy Bullis, Judy Kopfman, Charlotte Brady, Mike Bowers, Ray Fauset and Gail DeLashaw. Congratulations!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a really odd and obscure item. It is a real product you can purchase and it has a specific purpose. It's possible …

POOCH PLUNGE COMING TO WATER PARK
News

POOCH PLUNGE COMING TO WATER PARK

Farmington Parks and Recreation is holding a Pooch Plunge from 5-7 pm. Sept. 7 at Farmington Water Park, 2 Black Knight Drive. Pet owners are …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News