Taking a short fishing trip with my father-in-law

Three weeks ago, I spoke with my father-in-law, and I started talking about taking a short fishing trip. We gathered up some bait, mended our lines and got all the supplies we needed. We could not decide whether we were going to bank fish or fish out of a canoe or boat. We decided we would take a little drive through the county and find where we were going to go. We were looking for someplace that had enough water to float a canoe or boat.

Once we found a suitable place, we decided we would take the short narrow john boat. We were looking for someplace that had a wide variety of fish and maybe something we could take home and eat. Most of the time, we look for someplace with bass, bluegill and catfish. We finally decided on a place that runs into the Mississippi River because we both really enjoy catching carp. We don’t eat them. We just really enjoy catching them.

If anyone knows about catching anything this time of the year, you must get out of bed early. When I say early, I mean you better have yourself up and on the river, ready to fish at daylight. So, when the day came, my father-in-law was in my driveway bright-eyed and bushy-tailed way before I was ready to get out of bed. The first thing he says to me is, “Are you awake?” All I could reply was, “Not really, but let’s go.”

We get to the river and slide the boat in after I decide to fall on my rear end on the slick bank. We paddled up the river a little way, trying to decide where we were going to tie to the boat up on the bank. It sounds silly to bring a boat and tie it up to the bank — but if you have ever been fishing for big game like carp and catfish, they will drag your boat up and down the river. It typically causes your line to break or gets everything all twisted together like roots.

It makes a mess no one likes to deal with in a boat or from the bank.

So, when we finally found our spot not 75 yards from our put-in, I was a bit skeptical. Much to my surprise, I would soon have my mind blown by the amount of success we had. We both baited two rods with some big fat Missouri night crawlers dug in southeast Missouri. If you have ever fished for big fish, you must have but two aught hooks and large sinkers to get down on the bottom right where those big fish live.

Within a few minutes of starting to fish, it was apparent that we were going to catch a few fish that day. Our first fish to bite had to be at least a 10-to-15-pound carp, he fought it for a few minutes, and it finally broke off at the boat. From then on, we caught quite a mess of fish.

I started with two poles in the water and then the entertainment began. We couldn’t keep bait on either rod without the other one almost being pulled in the water.

About an hour or two into this wild adventure, we hooked into two huge carp. Both fish were pulling us separate ways, one to the far side of the river and the other to the close side of the river — it was a hoot. Turns out his wrapped itself around a log while mine was still running. Then mine wraps around a log as well.

We were in quite the pickle — both hung up locked between two snags with two big fish. We finally decided to try to get mine. It was a mess trying to get to where mine was snagged, and my fish got off, and I dang near lost my rod. The funny thing was that with all our movement, his line finally broke.

Around 10 in the morning, the common carp decided to quit biting, and the silver carp decided to start. Between the small catfish and the gar, it was a wild time trying to get anything big. Then they shut off except for the carp. The silver carp fight a lot like a catfish. They run hard and shake their heads like they are tearing that bait apart. Turns out they are a hoot to catch. Other than all the slime they leave in the boat, they are almost as fun to catch as catfish.

For a late summer day, we had one of the most fun days of fishing that you could ever have in southeast Missouri. There were no cars and no other people — just us. In the four hours we were there, we caught somewhere around 75 fish. We caught six different species of fish, from bottom feeders to predators.

While we didn’t catch any fish to eat, we caught plenty of sporting fish that put up one heck of a fight. We went fishing but we did a whole lot more than fishing. We told jokes and talked about family and life in general. It was a great time. Don’t let anyone tell you that there are any trash fish. Every fish and every conversation can change your life.