TAKING COMMAND

The Farmington Meals on Wheels program held their annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and elected officers for the new year. Pictured are, left to right, D.C. Coley, volunteer driver, George Boone, volunteer driver, Bea Hensley, assistant coordinator and secretary, Allen Hensley, president, Leraun Baughn, first vice president, Mayor Floyd Hager, treasurer, Hazel Funk, second vice president and coordinator of drivers and Bea Mayes, assistant coordinator of volunteers.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 30, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
