Farmington resident Sophie Yilmaz first auditioned for The Muny four years ago after she heard about a friend who auditioned and made it into a show. Although Yilmaz didn’t make it into a show at age 12, she didn’t give up.

She’s now 16 and decided to audition a few months ago for this summer’s round of shows. Her audition consisted of dancing. If she got a callback, she would then complete an audition for singing.

And… Yilmaz made it! She received notification that she had been cast as an offstage singer in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

This particular show tells the story through songs of the early life and career of Carole King. After being performed for years as a Broadway show, the production went on tour with a week-long stop at The Muny in St. Louis.

King is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has written or co-written more than 100 pop hits for some of the biggest acts in music. Some of these hits have included “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” “Chains” and “The Locomotion.”

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” featured more than two dozen of King’s pop hits. During these shows, Yilmaz was able to sing some of these songs as an offstage singer.

Yilmaz said she learned so much while rehearsing and performing this show. There were a few challenges, including the two-and-a-half-hour roundtrip drive to The Muny for each rehearsal. The hours were also long on some days. Per her contract, she had to be available to be called into rehearsal every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. That meant she had to keep her schedule open in case she was called to rehearsal.

“I learned what it was like to be in a professional show and what to expect,” she said. “I enjoy being around people who know what it’s like trying to go into such a sparse career. Everyone shares the same struggle.”

She also loved meeting “all of the super talented equity actors.”

“It’s so cool that I got to meet and work with them,” she said.

Yilmaz’s favorite part of this experience was getting to be a part of a show full of people who are in the same career as she desires.

“We all share the same passion and drive toward reaching the ultimate goal of getting on the big stage,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Yilmaz said, “In the end, this experience was so, so, so very worth it! I will most definitely be auditioning for The Muny next year!”

Yilmaz will soon perform again, this time in the opera “The Turn of the Screw” by Benjamin Britten. Her role will be that of a 10-year-old boy named Miles who lives with his shyer Flora and Mrs. Grose, the maid, and later on, his governess.

This opera will be performed with Union Avenue Opera on July 7, 8, 14, and 15. Union Avenue Opera is located at 733 Union Boulevard in St. Louis. Tickets may be purchased at https://unionavenueopera.org/ or call 314-361-2881.

Yilmaz takes weekly voice lessons from Debby Lennon and dance lessons at Ballet Arts Center to prepare for her role in area musicals, plays, and operas. Her goal after high school is to attend college, where she intends to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in musical theater.

Her biggest supporters have been her parents and her beloved teacher, the late Diana Mays-Nielson.

“She was my biggest supporter and role model,” said Yilmaz. “Diana encouraged me to do whatever it took to get to the big stage. Last year, I would’ve laughed at whoever told me I’d be featured at The Muny. If it weren’t for her pushing me to keep working for it, it may have never happened.”

Yilmaz also credits her mother, Danielle, as being “literally my saving grace.”

“I have no clue where I’d be without my mom,” she said. “She knows everything about everywhere I’m going, everything I’m doing, all of my scheduling, and so on. Literally everything.”

Yilmaz said it’s extremely helpful to have her mom by her side because her mom knows how to teach her what she needs to do in order to get into college, how to sing correctly, and act in an audition.

“On top of all of that, my mom is extremely talented, and I’m very grateful for her.”