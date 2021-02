This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, how has your life changed?

Dylan

Not being able to go do anything. Everything is closed or there is a cap.

Beverly

I'm doing everything pretty much the same.

Paula

Nothing. I'm doing everything the same.

Bonnie

What has changed is now I'm retired and I'm stuck at home.

