Talk of the Town

The city of Farmington has a lot to offer the people who live here, as well as those who come here to shop, eat and take in movies, concerts and other special events. What would you like to see the city offer that it doesn't yet offer or needs to improve upon?

James Watson, Farmington

I think we need to attract more businesses that employs people. More industry. I travel to St. Louis because you can't find employment here.

Alex Somraty, Bismarck

People here are a lot nicer than those in the St. Louis area. I like Farmington the way it is. I don't think it really needs anything.

Samantha Martin, Fredericktown

Farmington has Aldi, a really nice discount grocery store, but I would like another discount grocery store like a Shop'n Save-type one as well.

Kelsi Lee, Farmington

I'd like to see some sort of attraction that would bring in people. We have gotten a lot bigger, though. Maybe some new restaurants.

Lance Smith, Farmington

I know my wife really likes Target. Maybe Target and Chick-fil-A — those would be some nice places.

