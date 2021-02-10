 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talk of the Town
0 comments

Talk of the Town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Talk of the Town Header

This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "How will you and your spouse celebrate Valentine's Day this year?"

Talk of the Town — Cassie Thomas from Farmington

Cassie Thomas, Farmington

Cassie Thomas, Farmington

I will be celebrating Valentine's Day at home with my husband and my kids, like we do every year. We generally get a heart-shaped pizza from Imo's.

Talk of the Town — Ashley Bishoff from Farmington

Ashley Bishoff, Farmington

Ashley Bischoff, Farmington

Generally we just go out to eat and usually go to a movie — that's one of our favorite things to do — but we won't do that this year. We may go have dinner somewhere or maybe order in with our son.

Talk of the Town — Jerry Weems from Farmington

Jerry Weems, Farmington

Jerry Weems, Farmington

We haven't talked about it yet, but we'll probably go out to dinner.

Talk of the Town — Candy Hente from Farmington

Candy Hente, Farmington

Candy Hente, Farmington

I'm planning to make a romantic candlelight dinner at home. The 12th is actually the anniversary of our first date. We're going to go back to the restaurant that we met at.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Safety plan urged when hiking
News

Safety plan urged when hiking

Recently, first responders were called to rescue a woman and seven children when they became disoriented after dark on a trail at the Pickle S…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another unusual gadget that may look like one thing, but actually be something else. Do you know what it is? If so…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News