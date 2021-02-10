This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "How will you and your spouse celebrate Valentine's Day this year?"

Cassie Thomas, Farmington

I will be celebrating Valentine's Day at home with my husband and my kids, like we do every year. We generally get a heart-shaped pizza from Imo's.

Ashley Bischoff, Farmington

Generally we just go out to eat and usually go to a movie — that's one of our favorite things to do — but we won't do that this year. We may go have dinner somewhere or maybe order in with our son.

Jerry Weems, Farmington

We haven't talked about it yet, but we'll probably go out to dinner.

Candy Hente, Farmington

I'm planning to make a romantic candlelight dinner at home. The 12th is actually the anniversary of our first date. We're going to go back to the restaurant that we met at.

