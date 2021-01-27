 Skip to main content
This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "What do you like to do in your free time?

Talk of the Town – Sarah Grimes

Sarah Grimes, Farmington

I don't have free time. I live on a farm with six kids.

Talk of the Town – Dan Gillam

Dan Gillam, Annapolis

A little bit of everything. My stepson likes to search for Bigfoot and deer hunt and fish.

Talk of the Town – Christina Yeager

Christina Yeager, Farmington

We don't really do much in our free time. We live on the farm, so we do farm animals stuff and farming stuff.

Talk of the Town – Michael Pulliam

Michael Pulliam, Farmington

I like to spend time with the family — going out and enjoying nature, walks in the woods, and that kind of stuff.

