This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "What do you like to do in your free time?

Sarah Grimes, Farmington

I don't have free time. I live on a farm with six kids.

Dan Gillam, Annapolis

A little bit of everything. My stepson likes to search for Bigfoot and deer hunt and fish.

Christina Yeager, Farmington

We don't really do much in our free time. We live on the farm, so we do farm animals stuff and farming stuff.

Michael Pulliam, Farmington

I like to spend time with the family — going out and enjoying nature, walks in the woods, and that kind of stuff.

