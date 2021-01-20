Talk of the Town

This week's question: What do you like about the city of Farmington?
Lindsay Jenkerson, Farmington
I love that even though there are lots of opportunities, it still has kind of a small town feel — and so you feel like somebody. I have three young children that my husband and I are raising here, so we feel comfortable raising a family in this town. It's a good wholesome town.
Darlene Jarrett, Farmington
The people are all friendly. I like that when I go to the bank, the people know my name. It's just a nice town to be in.
Ryan Pollock, Ste. Genevieve
Availability... options. We come from a small town. We don't have the variety of shopping or whatever, so we come here. It's convenient.
Zack Kinney, Farmington
I don't know anywhere else. It's a great place to live.
Brenda Halton, De Soto
I like all of the opportunities down here.