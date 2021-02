This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "Are you most looking forward to more snow or the coming of spring?

Angie

I'm ready for spring but I'd really like one good snow.

Aaron

If it's going to be this cold, I'm looking forward to snow.

Jasmine

I'm looking forward to snow. We haven't had a good snow in a couple of years.

Jon

I'll take the snow. It's pretty and we don't get it as much as we used to.

