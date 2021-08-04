Taxes dominate Farmington City Council agenda

In the case of a fire call on the evening of July 24 where a quick response saved the life of a Farmington man, Mecey noted that that the crew had been on another emergency, it would have been about 20 minutes before getting a truck on the scene.

Later in the meeting, Forsythe read a letter from Mecey about the contributions of a neighbor when Farmington officers responded to the residential fire on Trimfoot Terrace and said that a formal awards ceremony is planned for the officers involved in saving the man's life.

The Public Safety Tax is expected to generate $2.2 million in annual revenue. The preliminary use of funds would be to hire five new full-time police officers and eight full-time firefighters, along with salary increases for the police department to remain competitive in retention and recruiting. Another portion of the taxes would replace the general funds currently used for public safety.

Forsythe announced that a public hearing will be held on the matter during the next city council meeting set for Aug. 12.