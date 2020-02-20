Teaming up against election misinformation

As we gear up for the 2020 elections, voters in both the Show-Me State and the Volunteer State will be flooded with election-related information. This includes anything related to voter registration, polling locations and times, absentee ballots and other election questions.

That’s why Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and I are joining forces along with secretaries of state from across the country to educate voters that election officials are trusted sources for election information.

Anyone has the ability to create and share content through social media, which can allow misinformation and disinformation to quickly spread. This can be detrimental when it comes to election information, as every state has different election procedures, laws and deadlines. What may seem like a harmless comment, like the wrong election day, could ultimately stop an eligible person from voting.

That’s why it’s crucial to turn to election officials when seeking election-related information. As the chief election officials for Missouri and Tennessee and as members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), we encourage everyone to prepare for the upcoming 2020 elections by joining us in support of the #TrustedInfo2020 initiative.

