Dylan Pratt, 14, isn't your typical high school freshman. While he's involved in Farmington High School's Air Force ROTC program, he has taken on an even more demanding task.
Pratt became a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.
Asked why he decided to become a Sea Cadet, Pratt replied, "It just seemed pretty interesting, and I was kinda' looking for something to do. "We have boot camp once a year at Camp Dodge, Iowa. You only have to go to it once and then after that there's plenty of trainings you can go to like scuba diving, vehicle maintenance, physical training and mental training."
Coincidentally, Pratt was preparing to leave with his mom, Sheri Pratt, around 5 the next morning, a Saturday, to make the two-hour drive to the former Naval Air Station located off the east terminal of the St Louis Lambert International Airport where the monthly trainings take place.
"You have to have a Navy badge to get on — just like a normal Navy base," his mother said. "The 'grownups' do their PT (physical training) there also. Like the Marines might be there at the same time the kids are there.
"The nice thing about it is, when the [Sea Cadets] PT, they don't PT like kids. They PT like adults and they have certain qualifications that they have to pass every quarter or they can't stay. It's holding them to a very high physical standard."
The Sea Cadets don't remain on base overnight. In the case of the Pratts, they stay with family who live nearby so Dylan can be back on base by 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
He was already well-acquainted with the upcoming weekend's schedule.
"I know we're going to have PT and we're going to have a guest speaker," he said. "We're going to do some firefighting stuff, some color guard, some Naval history and marching."
Pratt said of all the events planned for the weekend, he was most looking forward to hearing the guest speaker, Commander Wittington, who is with the Navy Recruiting District.
And what was it he was least looking forward to?
Pratt answered quickly and succinctly, "PT. It's kinda' early in the morning."
Pratt will need to get used to getting up early for physical training in the years ahead. He not only intends to enter the Navy once he graduates from high school — Pratt's got big plans once he's in.
"I'd like to become a Navy Seal," he said.
According to the U.S. Navy, SEAL training is extremely demanding and is not designed to "get a candidate in shape." They must be in excellent physical condition and pass the Physical Screening Test (PST) before being considered a SEAL candidate.
The Navy SEAL training program stresses the approved candidates beyond their limits to make sure they're worthy to serve with the world's best fighting force by preparing them for the extreme physical and mental challenges of SEAL missions.
For Pratt to even consider taking on such a difficult path, it's obvious that he has a great love for his country and deep appreciation for the veterans who have served it so well.
"They mean a lot because they've fought for our freedom," he said. "My grandpa Joe Fritsche was in the Navy and I look up to him."
Sheri Pratt explained that Fritsche, who was originally from Bonne Terre, died around five years ago but has had a big impact on Dylan's life.
"That's when Dylan started showing some interest in the Navy," she said. "You kinda' think it's just because Dad passed away, but it never stopped. I contacted the Navy because we don't have a recruiter here and that's when they turned me onto this program.
According to his mother, Pratt has had no choice but to "toe the line" after joining the Sea Cadet program.
"His grades are kept at a higher standard or he gets kicked out," she said. "He cannot get in any trouble whatsoever — either at school or with the law — or he is also kicked out."
Pratt explained that all-in-all the Sea Cadets is nothing less than an outstanding program.
"The program gives them a leg up to their future," she said. "If they are looking at a military career, then this will help them to get into the military at a higher rank and a higher pay grade. So, when he's 18, and he actually does sign on with the Navy, he'll go in at an E-3 and come out as a petty officer in boot camp.
"If he decides to choose college, then this group will also help him get into college — especially into the Naval colleges or West Point. We have a young lady who is one of our chief petty officers who is sitting right now with a full-ride to the Coast Guard Academy, the Naval Academy and West Point."
Pratt is quick to admit that deciding to become a Sea Cadet has turned out to be a great decision for himself.
"I'm a better person," he said. "I'm a leader. You can't just follow others. You have to set standards."
Sherri Pratt doesn't hold back when speaking of how she feels about her son becoming a Sea Cadet.
"I'm very proud," she said. "Most kids at the age of 14 can't even decide what they're going to do tomorrow or what they're eating for dinner. For me to know that mine has such high goals in life makes me feel very honored. He knows I love him."
