Teen's car strikes Farmington home; no serious injuries

No one was seriously injured when a vehicle struck a residence on Kinley Drive in Farmington on the morning of Jan. 5.

According to Farmington Police Department, the 16-year-old female may have suffered a medical issue while operating a 2001 Ford Taurus.

The officer stated that the driver failed to negotiate the corner at Dewey and Westgate and struck a tree and then the residence at 28 Kinley Drive. The driver was taken to the hospital by a family member. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured and told police that the driver was unresponsive at the time of the accident.

According to the officer, the residence suffered cosmetic damage to the exterior and some minor interior damage. The city building inspector has been called in to investigate for structural damage to the building.

