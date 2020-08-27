Ten return from Little Acorn Camp at Wappapello

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story was originally published in the Thursday, Aug. 13, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor

Ten children returned from the Little Acorn Camp at Lake Wappapello on Friday, Aug. 7, where they had spent the week. This camp was sponsored by the University of Missouri extension Youth Division and the Division of Welfare. The camp provided camping experience for these children under trained supervision. They were taught swimming, grooming and health, archery, crafts, woodsmanship, identification of trees and plants, water safety, and plenty of time was spent on recreation activities.

The children who returned from camp by bus from St. Francois County are Stephen Cook and Harold Cureton of Farmington; Annette McCoy and William Gowan of Bonne Terre; Tina Marie Poole of Doe Run; Pamela Henson and Jeanette Winston of Bismarck; Harold and Homer Smith of Elvins; and John Paul Jones of Flat River.

Money for the camping experience for the children was provided by American State Bank of Flat River, Bank of Bismarck; First State Bank of Bonne Terre, First State Bank of Farmington, Bonne Terre Federal Savings and Loan Association, Ozark Federal Savings and Loan Association, and Mrs. Elinor Garesche of Farmington.

This is the fourth year of the operation of this camp. Over 100 children attended the camp from Iron, Carter, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Madison, Ripley, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Wayne, and Washington counties with the children from St. Francois County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0