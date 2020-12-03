Thanks for everything, Mona!

After serving 36 years as head of the Farmington Senior Center, Mona Yates is hanging up her director’s cap and retiring at the end of this month.
Originally from the Poplar Bluff-Doniphan area of Missouri’s bootheel, Yates and her family moved to Bunker, Missouri, when she was in fifth grade. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff and eventually graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau with a teaching degree.
“When I got out of college, I interviewed for a couple of teaching positions that summer and didn’t get them,” she said. “One day our phone rang at home and it was the hospital at Fredericktown. The hospital administrator asked me if I would be interested in coming up for an interview for the director of food services. So, I went up there, got the job and worked at the hospital for about three years over the food service department. If somebody was being discharged and on a special diet, I would do their instructions for them.”
It was while she was working at the hospital that she met her husband, Wallace, a fellow transplant from the bootheel who moved to the southeast Missouri city when his father, Earl Smith, became principal of Fredericktown High School. At the urging of her new husband, Yates took a teaching job at the middle school.
In the middle of her first year of teaching economics, however, the couple moved to Jackson, Missouri. The time she spent driving between her home and Fredericktown got to be too much, so Yates decided not to renew her contract the following year. That winter, Yates gave birth to the couple’s first child and became a stay-at-home mom for a while. After a move to the village of Rivermines, (now Park Hills), in April 1984, Yates saw an ad in the paper for the director’s job at Farmington Senior Center.
“The old Town & Country was right beside the senior center in Fredericktown,” she said. “I knew where the one in Park Hills was. I just thought that would be interesting, so I applied for the job. When I started, they were the satellite off of the Park Hills center. The food was cooked over there, and volunteers went over there and picked it up. They brought it to the Masonic Hall and then the volunteers would serve, clean up and do dishes.
In July 1984, the senior center moved into the former middle school cafeteria building.
“We went in and had to clean everything up,” Yates said. “They had left their equipment there, but it was really old. We had nothing, so we just got ends and pieces from people. The VFW donated some tables. We had folding chairs of every color and every size. We had no air-conditioning that summer. My cooks were cooking in a building that had no air-conditioning!
“That group that was part of the starting of the center literally put blood, sweat and tears into it. They came in and helped clean the building. They helped set everything up. They did dishes. They were the custodians until we really got going. I think at that time we were serving about 75 a day — that included some hand-delivered meals.”
According to Yates, the senior center grew through the years by word of mouth. It now had a permanent location, was hosting a lot of activities, and holding fundraisers.
“Every Friday night there was a dance,” she said. “The money was put into the center. It was called the ‘Helping Hands Club’ and they collected enough money to put new windows and air-conditioning in the building, with the school’s help. The school would do half and we would do half. We had a lot of people with a lot of talent. One gentleman — Orville King — he was a carpenter. He was like head of the carpenters that built the Methodist Church. He did all of our repairs and just took care of things for us. They just really put their time and effort into getting the center going.”
The lease agreement between the school and senior center stated that the senior center’s lease would continue until such time as the school district required the building’s use again.
Yates said, “In 1999, the superintendent came to me and said, ‘We really do need this building back.’ So, then the search was on to see what we were going to do. We couldn’t find any building suitable — they would need too much renovation.”
After the senior center’s need was mentioned at a chamber meeting, a local hospital contacted Yates.
“They were building the Children’s Haven wing — which was the counseling center,” Yates said. “They said, ‘We think this would be a good dynamic to have seniors on one side and children on the other and have them interact.”
The senior center moved into its current location — adjacent to what was at that time the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center — in November 2001.
“I had a lot of people from here who went over and volunteered in the afternoon with the kids while they were waiting for their appointments,” Yates said. “They would play cards with them or Play-Doh, or color, or just sit and talk, whatever. We had parties with them — Christmas parties and stuff. That’s how we came to have this building. We had to raise the money to pay for it. We had a state neighborhood assistance program, but what that didn’t cover we had to raise money and make payments.”
Meals on Wheels volunteers currently deliver around 175 meals to mostly homebound senior adults living in the community.
“That has been the most important part of the center,” Yates said. “The majority of the people come in and eat here. Some, they really depend on it, but the majority of them could go somewhere else and eat. It’s the companionship. It’s the interaction. It’s different for those at home with the pandemic. We are still talking to the people when we go. Before this year we would go in their houses. Sometimes we would open their food for them. We would get their mail. We would walk their dog. We would do whatever they asked us to do. We really developed a relationship with those people.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced other changes on the senior center.
“We have no activities, no programs going on,” Yates said. “Prior to this, we had something here almost every day. There were people in here almost all the time we were open from 8 o’clock until we closed at 4. They were playing cards, or there was a craft club, or it was this or that.
"We had music every Monday night and people were coming in for that. We had line dancing on Friday afternoons. We had quite a few people coming in for that. We had an art class. We had different groups that used the building. All the Sunday school classes from First Baptist would come here and have lunch and their little meeting that they would do. Our rooms were busy all the time.”
Yates said that things were pretty quiet at the start of the pandemic, but now some will stop for a few moments to chat. One gentleman who rides his bicycle to the center eats his lunch by himself in a corner of the room because he can’t carry his meal back home.
Now, in the midst of so much change due to the pandemic, the senior center is losing its long-time director. After Yates’ husband retires in March, the couple is moving to Arkansas.
While she is excited about the next chapter in her life, Yates is rightfully proud of the program she has developed along with the help of countless volunteers who have served the senior center over a span of more than three-and-a-half decades.
“If it wasn’t for my volunteers that go out in all kinds of weather to deliver the meals — cold, wind, rainy — all of this wouldn’t be possible,” she said. “I don’t know how many volunteers we’ve used through the years, but it’s been hundreds. And we’re always looking for volunteers to help deliver meals.”
