Thanks for everything, Mona!

After serving 36 years as head of the Farmington Senior Center, Mona Yates is hanging up her director’s cap and retiring at the end of this month.

Originally from the Poplar Bluff-Doniphan area of Missouri’s bootheel, Yates and her family moved to Bunker, Missouri, when she was in fifth grade. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff and eventually graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau with a teaching degree.

“When I got out of college, I interviewed for a couple of teaching positions that summer and didn’t get them,” she said. “One day our phone rang at home and it was the hospital at Fredericktown. The hospital administrator asked me if I would be interested in coming up for an interview for the director of food services. So, I went up there, got the job and worked at the hospital for about three years over the food service department. If somebody was being discharged and on a special diet, I would do their instructions for them.”

It was while she was working at the hospital that she met her husband, Wallace, a fellow transplant from the bootheel who moved to the southeast Missouri city when his father, Earl Smith, became principal of Fredericktown High School. At the urging of her new husband, Yates took a teaching job at the middle school.