The beat goes on...

“We take care of almost anything on any string or band instrument,” he said. “The only thing we don’t currently do is fretwork. That’s something in the future we are working on. Any kind of string change, electronic swap out, any kind of maintenance, crack repairs on acoustics, bridge reglues.”

According to Palmer, regional weather can sometimes create unique challenges for the maintenance of some instruments.

“A lot of the time, especially in Missouri, the humidity flops back and forth from seasons so much, a lot of times the bridge will pull off an acoustic guitar,” he said. “It’s something you can fix usually, depending on how bad it is. We might have to go in and do some repair on the top for we reglue it. We do a lot of bridge reglue. I get most of them as the seasons change.

“We do a lot of neck adjustments too. Usually a big season change is when that happens. The humidity will change, the temperature will change, the neck will move; it’s wood and metal. Some guitars don’t really need it, a lot of guitars do. About twice a year you’ll need to get your neck adjusted. You can bring it in, do a neck adjustment, restring and check everything before it goes back out to make sure it’s in perfect playing condition.”