The Farmington Press wins MPA awards

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 9, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The staff of The Farmington Press was presented with three awards at last weekend’s annual meeting of the Missouri Press Association.

Each year Missouri newspapers of all sizes submit entries to the MPA Better Newspaper Contest. The judging is done by members of the working press who are either currently employed by a newspaper or who have been employed by a newspaper or who have been employed by a newspaper. The judges are selected from a different state each year to select winning entries in the competition. This year’s contest entries were judged by members of the Kansas Press Association. The Farmington Press was awarded three honorable mentions for submitted entries.

Lifestyles Editor Willa Dean Meyer accepted the Best Use of Local Pictures category. Judge Murrell Bland of the Kansas City Star commented that the photography of The Press was “excellent.”

Publisher Craig Watkins accepted the award in the “Best Advertising Idea and Promotion” category which was judged by representatives of the newspapers in Parsons and Ellsworth, Kansas. Two of the reviewing judges state that “The Press Football Edition was a very good section, great pictures, ads are very good, they tie-in well.