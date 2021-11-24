THE GOOD OLD DAYS...

Smart Styling Keynotes New Chevrolet
Distinguished styling, characterized by a new massiveness, marks the new 1942 Chevrolet, introduced to the motoring public today. Shown above is the Special DeLuxe Sport Sedan, a roomy, luxurious, six-passenger model. A new grille treatment with integral parking lights, and the smart new elongated front fender, which sweeps back into and opens with the front door, are design headlights. Interior appointments are in the modern mode.
This advertisement originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 26, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor