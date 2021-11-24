 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE GOOD OLD DAYS...

  • 0
THE GOOD OLD DAYS...
File photo

Smart Styling Keynotes New Chevrolet

Distinguished styling, characterized by a new massiveness, marks the new 1942 Chevrolet, introduced to the motoring public today. Shown above is the Special DeLuxe Sport Sedan, a roomy, luxurious, six-passenger model. A new grille treatment with integral parking lights, and the smart new elongated front fender, which sweeps back into and opens with the front door, are design headlights. Interior appointments are in the modern mode. 

This advertisement originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 26, 1941, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AUDUBON BIRD BLIND

AUDUBON BIRD BLIND

Dawn Komar and Joyce Adams of Centene Corporation join members of the East Ozarks Audubon Society at the new bird blind located in Engler Park…

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess may be an easy one for some folks, but not so much for others. What are these things and what do they do? If you thin…

CPA FIRM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CPA FIRM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

A ribbon cutting at Boyd and Associates, LLC, 214 W. Columbia St., is held Nov. 9 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News