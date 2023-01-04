THE GOOD SAMARITANS SURFACE

In last Tuesday’s edition of the Press Leader was a feature on how two young men who came to the rescue of a motorist stranded in traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington. The woman, Victoria Proffer, thanked them for their help but didn’t know who they were. Here they are: Mike Burnette, left, 20, and his step-brother, Billy Resinger, 16, both of Farmington. “We don’t really feel like local heroes,” said Burnette, referring to Proffer’s compliments. “But we’d like someone to help us if we needed it.”