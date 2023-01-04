 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE GOOD SAMARITANS SURFACE

File Photo

In last Tuesday’s edition of the Press Leader was a feature on how two young men who came to the rescue of a motorist stranded in traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington. The woman, Victoria Proffer, thanked them for their help but didn’t know who they were. Here they are: Mike Burnette, left, 20, and his step-brother, Billy Resinger, 16, both of Farmington. “We don’t really feel like local heroes,” said Burnette, referring to Proffer’s compliments. “But we’d like someone to help us if we needed it.”

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1993, issue of The Press-Leader. – Editor

