The haunted house on Center Street

"It’s called Perma Blood. The crazy thing is, it’s made right here in Missouri. Too much is never enough of that stuff. I can turn cheap props into better looking high-end props and horrific looking things by using that stuff. That’s what we do at night in October. Last night my fiancé was painting this vampire’s eyes — we want them to glow. She went to put it on his body, I said, 'Careful, it’s wet, the meaty bits are still fresh.' She said, 'Sorry.' These are real conversations we have.”

To keep the frights fresh, Fuller prepares well in advance and looks out for new props year round.

“It will be in the summer and if I see something, and my fiancé and I will see something and say it is good for Halloween,” Fuller said. “Pool noodles made of foam are great for filling up body parts. I’ll buy those at the weirdest time, and I get mad because I forget to. They don’t sell them in October.”

Buying props for moments of madness throughout the year brings up some odd misunderstandings at retail shops. Fuller says he looks at things very differently than anyone else at hardware stores and other places of business.