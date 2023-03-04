The 11th annual “History of Country Music” show is coming to the Farmington Centene Center with two big performances on Saturday, April 1. The first will be an afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. and a follow-up evening performance at 7 p.m.

“The History of Country Music” is like the Centene Center’s “Baby Boomer Reunion Concert” series that has been held the first weekend in August for the past 20 years and is still going strong. Both concerts feature outstanding musicians from a range of backgrounds who have local ties to the area.

The major difference in the structure of the two shows is that the “History of Country Music” only uses one band throughout the evening instead of switching musicians with every song. The show will offer the audience a variety of country music styles and every selection will be performed by a different vocalist or group of vocalists.

The theme for this year’s show is "Number One Country Songs from the Golden Era of Country Music — the 1950s, '60s and '70s." In fact, the concert will be featuring 30 number one country songs performed live, one from each year of that 30-year span of time.

Of course, great, well-known country artists will be well-represented, along with some of the early stars of the era who you may not be as familiar with. All songs performed will be taken from the Billboard country music charts.

Backing up the vocalists will be a studio-quality country band that can perform all the varying styles that evening. The band will include acoustic and electric guitars, pedal steel guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, dobro, piano, electric piano, organ, bass and drums.

The musical goal of the “History of Country Music” is to stay true to the authenticity and sound of each recording and to present the music as it would have sounded when first performed live by the original artist.

Reserved seat tickets will go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Farmington Civic Center desk. The first three hours of ticket sales, 8–11 a.m., will be devoted to those who show up to purchase their tickets in person in the Civic Center lobby.

After that early morning slot and continuing through the day of the show, tickets will be available for purchase at the Civic Center help desk or by calling 573-756-0900. Any tickets still available will be sold at the door on the day of the performance. The cost for individual reserved seats will be $12 each for both the matinee and evening performance, which will be identical in content.