The industrial park — a reality at last

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 4, 1980 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Now that Farmington’s three-year battle to obtain the 166 acres for an industrial park is over, the real work begins.
The city now needs industry to move in.
Stuart Landrum Jr. and Mayor Floyd Hager traveled to Jefferson City Tuesday and picked up the deed. A ceremony turning the deed over to the city will take place late this week or early next week, Landrum said.
City officials are currently discussing several options for developing the park. Alderman George Shaw favors an aldermanic committee to handle the development in the park, perhaps making it part of the Personnel and Finance Committee.
City officials are also considering hiring a professional development agent to market the park to industry.
The Chamber of Commerce will also be involved in the promotion of the park and the city.
It will have to be a cooperative effort between the chamber and the city,” Landrum said. “We will work mostly on the promotional end.”
The city will also maintain contact with the state’s Commission of Industrial Development, which will provide leads on expanding industry which might be interested in locating in this area.
It is hoped that the park will bring in much needed industry to this part of the state, and with that industry — jobs. St. Francois County currently has an 8.8 percent unemployment rate. Neighboring Washington County is in worse shape, with 19.3 percent unemployment.
Industrial development would also diminish the current “youth-flight” trend of the last few years in the county.
Although the population of Farmington has steadily risen over past decades, the percentage of young people has declined.
In 1950, 28.1 percent of Farmington’s population was between the ages of 15 and 34. In 1960, that figure decreased to 23.9. In 1970, those between 15-34 made up 23.8 percent of the city’s population.
In that same period, from 1950 to 1970, those aged 55 and older increased from 21.7 percent of the population to 27.3 percent.
Development of the park will take several years and be carried out in stages.
Included in the parcel of land will be a small park. City officials may decide to provide additional playing fields in that area.
Water will not be a problem at the park site, with an eight-acre pond on the grounds. The park is also flanked with two of the city’s most productive wells.
The park will also be accessible to traffic on Highway 67 and Highway W.
The idea of an industrial park had been discussed for many years by city officials, and unused land belonging to the hospital was considered the most favorable site for a park.
The process of acquiring the land began when Representative Ron Bockenkamp and Senator Marvin Dinger brought the purchase before the state legislature about three years ago.
On the last day before the House of Representatives adjourned from their spring session that year, the measure passed.
From there, the land went to the Department of Administration to work out the details of the agreement.
The bill approved by the legislature stated that the parcel was to be sold for “consideration” agreed upon by the governor and the city. The city originally offered $50 an acre for the land.
As the elections drew near, the deed passed back to the governor’s office, where it sat for two months.
On Monday morning, the governor signed the deed, and the city had their park.
