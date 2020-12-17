The industrial park — a reality at last

It is hoped that the park will bring in much needed industry to this part of the state, and with that industry — jobs. St. Francois County currently has an 8.8 percent unemployment rate. Neighboring Washington County is in worse shape, with 19.3 percent unemployment.

Industrial development would also diminish the current “youth-flight” trend of the last few years in the county.

Although the population of Farmington has steadily risen over past decades, the percentage of young people has declined.

In 1950, 28.1 percent of Farmington’s population was between the ages of 15 and 34. In 1960, that figure decreased to 23.9. In 1970, those between 15-34 made up 23.8 percent of the city’s population.

In that same period, from 1950 to 1970, those aged 55 and older increased from 21.7 percent of the population to 27.3 percent.

Development of the park will take several years and be carried out in stages.

Included in the parcel of land will be a small park. City officials may decide to provide additional playing fields in that area.

Water will not be a problem at the park site, with an eight-acre pond on the grounds. The park is also flanked with two of the city’s most productive wells.