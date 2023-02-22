Fly fishing has been a big part of my family and my life for the last few years. Not only do we trout fish together, but we camp, and I have taught my kids and wife to fly fish and tie flies as well. I have spent a lot of time polishing my craft to the point that I have now been invited to be one of the featured fly tiers at multiple fly-tying shows in the Midwest. One of those shows is the Sow Bug Roundup in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

The Sow Bug Roundup is one of the largest fly fishing shows that take place in the Midwest. Fly tiers from around the country come together and share their craft with anyone who wants to sit down in front of us to learn. As for me, I’m actually a bit nervous. You never know who will sit down in front of you to see what you create.

Fly tying is an art that starts out as a hobby and then turns into almost an obsession. I started out just tying small jigs and flies, and now I do my best to create baitfish patterns that look as lifelike as possible. These flies are not only supposed to look nice, but they need to catch fish. It is sometimes a real challenge to find a great balance between the two.

Most of what I tie now is just stuff that I have created. I do not like to tie anything the way a book says you should. I have found that if I try to stay within what they say is the standard; then I’m not happy with it. I prefer to think outside of the box and look for ways to make things appear as lifelike as possible using alternative materials.

Sometimes I will take a picture of a baitfish and just grab a pile of materials from my shelves and start creating. I find that it is very fulfilling to just sit at my desk and create whatever comes to mind. It doesn’t always come to pass, and it seems a lot of trial and error, but when it comes together, there is no better feeling.

As of the last few months, I have been speaking with the VA in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. I am going to start giving fly fishing and fly-tying lessons to veterans at no charge. If you know of any veterans or children, I would be more than glad to give private lessons as well. I know how much I enjoy it, and I love to share it with anyone who wants to learn. I am also now offering fly fishing and fly-tying lessons to others as well. If you are interested, my email is darrell@missourionthefly.com.

This is the perfect time of year to start fishing as well. March 1st is the opening day of trout season in the state of Missouri. I promise that if you ever have the opportunity to go trout fishing, you will want to return. Trout live in some of the most beautiful parts of the Ozarks and the world. Not only do you fly fish for trout, I fish for anything from bass to bluegill. You have never had fun until you catch 20 bluegills on a super light action fly rod with a little foam bug. Anyway, if you are interested, just give me a call. Next week we will talk more about our beautiful state.