Throughout the Ozarks, there is a beautiful trail called the Ozark Trail. It extends from far southern Missouri to the Saint Louis area. The plan is for it to have around 500 miles of hiking trails that will connect Arkansas and northern Missouri. These trails range from being very advanced to simple short jaunts.

Don’t be surprised if you get out on sections of these trails and see any sort of wildlife. Anything from bears to deer, squirrels and wild turkeys. The Ozarks have some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, but you must be prepared that a short trip in the woods could turn into something that can be life-changing in a good way or a bad way.

Before you venture off into those big woods, make sure you are prepared for the adventure you are about to go on. Make sure you have at least a little bit of training — even if it just reading a book on hiking, land navigation and simple first aid. Remember to start off simple. Don’t jump into a 15-mile hike through the wilderness if you have never hiked a mile.

Start short and build up the skills required to be successful. Hiking can be a fulfilling adventure that can help you physically and mentally. Getting out there and clearing your head where it is just you and the great outdoors can change everything about how you see the world and yourself.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has programs that can teach you the skills you need to survive in the wilderness. They can also teach you how to enjoy the outdoors properly by showing you what plants are safe to consume, as well as what poison oak and ivy look like. Believe it or not, in certain situations, being overly prepared is the best choice for the day. When it comes down to it, one article or short class could save your life in an emergency situation.

You can purchase or download maps of all these areas online. You can purchase over-the-counter GPS trackers from most outdoor-type stores or online most of them are user-friendly. Take the time to understand the operation of the one you purchase, and make sure you bring extra batteries. But a GPS is not the only answer.

A compass will never go dead and will be the most accurate you can get in navigation. Become familiar with it, and the ones from the toy section at the local Walmart are not going to get you to where you want to go. Sadly, if you count on it, you very well could end up lost. Go to the sporting goods section and make sure you buy something that will stand up to you and the elements.

Anyway, this is just a little food for thought. You can hike some amazing trails in southeast Missouri and get all the adventures you can think of just a short drive from Farmington. Get some friends together, plan a little hike and go see a beautiful waterfall at Taum Sauk Mountain, or maybe some trout swimming in 11 Point River by the Irish wilderness. There are so many fun things you can do on a Saturday — even in the snow.