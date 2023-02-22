Paint Your Pet classes, home centerpiece workshops, open paint classes, a kids’ and adults’ spring canvas class, and so much more. These are only a few of the painting options at The Painted Chair.

The business has been located in downtown Farmington since 2017.

After having repeated plumbing issues at her North Washington Street location, Owner Laura Berkerey recently relocated her business to 604 KREI Boulevard.

“The opportunity to move to this location happened only a few days prior to us announcing that we were closing, so we are very grateful,” said Berkerey.

The new building is a completely open floor plan which allows The Painted Chair’s equipment and work area to be located in the back of the business with the paint studio in the front.

“The toilet also works very well,” Berkerey added.

The new shop officially opened Jan. 28. They weren’t able to complete much preparation until after Christmas because of their business schedule with many holiday painting events and parties and fulfilling online orders.

After a much-needed family vacation between Christmas and New Year’s, The Painted Chair’s two student employees, Kate and Nyah, packed up almost everything into boxes.

“It was just amazing to come back and see everything packed up,” said Berkerey. “They worked so hard.”

Unfortunately, the new location was not ready until Jan. 9 due to delays, so they continued to fill online orders but were not open to the public.

Berkerey said moving was a community affair.

“We have a lot of stuff, and we also have very delicate equipment that had to be carefully moved,” she explained.

Berkerey’s husband, Martin, borrowed a trailer from a friend to transport all of their equipment smoothly from one location to the other. She and her son Luke and Beth Vogelsang, The Painted Chair’s children’s art and canvas coordinator, moved all of the smaller items from the shop to the new location over the period of two long days.

A few changes were needed in order to prepare the new location for customers. The crew painted the new location themselves, which took about nine days and nearly 20 gallons of paint. In addition, the laser printer was so large that Berkerey’s landlord cut into the building to create a wider opening to move the equipment into the new space.

Although they’re still painting a few areas and waiting for the addition of new windows and double doors to complete the space, the business is open for painting. Changes to the exterior are also being completed.

And while the new location has about the same square footage, it looks bigger because it has an open floor plan. There is also space for at least 24 painters with easily accessible tables for those with disabilities.

There is also plenty of parking at the new location.

“This building was essentially abandoned for several years,” said Berkerey. “The landlord is putting in a beautiful restaurant space in the front which we hope to have filled with a tenant soon. Then the parking lot will get updated and the exterior of the building painted. It’s a process, and it’s all coming together.”

As for decorating, Berkerey said they were able to get creative and created pallet walls to separate their kitchen and storage area. Colorful chairs are the perfect finishing touch along the top of the pallets.

There are plenty of things to do at The Painted Chair. The business’s March calendar of events is full of fun options, including a ceramics class with brand-new spring options; a home centerpiece workshop; open paint classes; a Paint Your Pet class; and spring kids’ and adults’ canvas class.

Berkerey said they’ve added walk-in weeks when school is not in session. They also offer several smaller designs, and people can walk in to paint during certain hours without an appointment. There are small signs classes every Thursday and Sunday, and most of their wood signs – except big items such as clocks and the noodle boards – are available in these classes

“The events we’ve created have been very successful,” she said, “and we plan to offer more during spring break.”

Private parties for groups of six or more in both canvas painting and wood signs are available.

From paint parties and workshops to custom signs, youth art classes and Miss Lillian’s Chock Paint, there are plenty of opportunities for fun and creativity at The Painted Chair. There’s also an upcoming Summer Art Camp in June and July. This will be the sixth year of the summer camp.

The subscription box program was added to the business two years ago and continues to be expanded. Currently, there are four different options: a kids’ box, a tiered-tray box, a ladder box and a fence box. There are also monthly and quarterly options with new and seasonal designs (the kids’ option is only monthly). All materials (with pictures and instructions) are included except scissors.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an opportunity to expand The Painted Chair’s online business. About one-third of the business is their Etsy store and website store. They ship clocks, noodle boards, sleds and many other items all over the country.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our community,” said Berkerey.

For information about The Painted Chair, call 573-315-1129 or visit ThePaintedChairFarmington.com.