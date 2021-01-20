The Press's presses

By then, Jess Stewart was owner and editor and he made the daring decision to drop the old hot-type style press then being used almost exclusively by the most rural Missouri newspapers, and turn to a newer developed offset-style printing machine. That single move by Stewart would soon forever change the Farmington newspaper scene.

You see, up to that time, the rival Farmington News had a big advantage over the Press, which located just up Columbia Street. At that time, the Press’s press was already out of date. It used very large sheets of paper, hand fed one at a time. After the ink had dried, the papers were then turned over to be printed on the other side. Next, these large sheets had to be hand-fed again into a different machine that cut and folded the paper into the standard size eight page newspaper.

It was all work-intensive to say the least. Worse still, this press was designed to print only eight-page newspapers. If there was too much news and/or advertising, the only way to accommodate those items was to print two eight-page sections. For the small staff that worked at the Press, this method was only practical when they printed their large Christmas edition.