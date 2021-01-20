When I first learned a week ago that the Farmington Press was being expanded in size and purpose, I was thrilled. Indeed, as Farmington continues to edge towards the 20,000 mark in population, a larger paper seems quite appropriate.
Unfortunately, the national trend in recent years has seen literally hundreds of newspapers — both large and small — close down. Thankfully, both the Daily Journal and the Farmington Press have bucked that trend and continue to serve our communities and neighboring counties.
Still, there is another reason I have followed this development in local journalism. I have a special love for the Daily Journal, given the fact that while in grade school I was one of their delivery boys in the Farmington area. While in high school I worked for both the Farmington News and the Farmington Press.
During those years I had the opportunity to observe both Farmington papers from an inside perspective. My love of newspapers goes back a long way. For example, while in the fourth grade, I published my own daily newspaper, the Noodle Soup Scoop, to pass the time when much of Farmington was shut down by a polio epidemic.
My first printing press used to produce the “Scoop” was, in fact, a Christmas toy that really worked, using changeable rubber type and small sheets of paper. My parents told Santa that I saw this at Boswell’s Hardware Store, and I kept saying, “Get Santa over there before it is gone!” Santa was able to do that for me, and it was my pride and joy. It was then that I started developing a fascination with newspaper printing presses.
With that background in mind, I have a few comments about, well, the Press’s presses.
For many years in the late 1800s Farmington boasted two fine newspapers — both of which were well-written and nicely printed on standard size newsprint. One was The Farmington Times, an outspoken Democratic-leaning publication. The other, giving the Republican perspective, was the Farmington News. However, because Farmington at the time was trending Republican since the Civil War, the Times eventually lost out to the more conservative News.
Now with just one paper in town, it was only a matter of time before a Democratic voice would eventually emerge again in Farmington. In 1929 two enterprising brothers, Cecil and John Roberts published their first edition of The Press. That issue consisted of four pages, measuring about 8-1/2 by 11 inches in size. Undoubtedly, it was printed on a small “job” press that was generally used only for printing such smaller items such as letterheads and envelopes.
That first newspaper was beautifully printed and well-written. However, to compete with the more prosperous News, The Press was soon forced to find a “full size” press. Eventually, they acquired one that utilized a large roller which brought the paper in contact with the type. That machine would serve the Press well until Sept. 1961, when it literally collapsed of exhaustion.
By then, Jess Stewart was owner and editor and he made the daring decision to drop the old hot-type style press then being used almost exclusively by the most rural Missouri newspapers, and turn to a newer developed offset-style printing machine. That single move by Stewart would soon forever change the Farmington newspaper scene.
You see, up to that time, the rival Farmington News had a big advantage over the Press, which located just up Columbia Street. At that time, the Press’s press was already out of date. It used very large sheets of paper, hand fed one at a time. After the ink had dried, the papers were then turned over to be printed on the other side. Next, these large sheets had to be hand-fed again into a different machine that cut and folded the paper into the standard size eight page newspaper.
It was all work-intensive to say the least. Worse still, this press was designed to print only eight-page newspapers. If there was too much news and/or advertising, the only way to accommodate those items was to print two eight-page sections. For the small staff that worked at the Press, this method was only practical when they printed their large Christmas edition.
In contrast, in the 1920s, the rival News had acquired a press that represented the last word in technology for small newspapers. It was known to many as a “web press” and it gave small newspapers unrivaled flexibility. For example, it could print a complete paper of four, six or eight pages, all folded and ready to use. It required only one person to operate, although someone else would be needed to continually empty the tray of printed papers as they came off the press.
As a grade-schooler, I loved the News’s press. Back then, their normal weekly paper consisted of two separate sections totaling 14 or 16 pages. The printing of the News’ front section normally starting at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Since this was about the same time of day that I was walking home from the Lutheran School, I made it a point each week to go to the News building where I would watch that press in operation through the outside window.
Since I was such a regular at the news building on those Thursday afternoons, the owner/editor Mack Denman would occasionally allow me to come inside to get a better view of this monster wonder machine in operation, “Just as long as you stay out of everyone’s way!” he would say.
Ironically, I believe that incredible printing press in time helped to doom the Farmington News. For years, the News print shop was the envy of almost all weekly newspapers in this part of the state. Not only did the Denmans own this impressive web press, but their print shop also boasted an assortment of other fine smaller “job” presses that allowed the News staff to accommodate almost any type of job printing tasks — such as letterheads, envelopes or even small books. Job printing was always an important source of additional income for rural newspapers.
But in time this wonderful collection of printing equipment would create a weakness that would help doom the paper. All of its equipment employed “hot” type — that is lead-based type — which was inked and then pressed against paper to create an image. This method had worked well since the invention of the printing press in Germany by Johannes Gutenberg in 1440.
But by the middle 1960’s, the offset printing method was rapidly replacing the cumbersome “hot” type printing method. Thanks to computers and other modern equipment, offset (or “cold”) printing equipment was far less expensive to purchase, and both faster and easier to use.
With such “cold type,” newspapers no longer had to find and employ high-priced specialists to operate complicated line-o-type machines and other bulky hot-type presses. Indeed, just about anyone who knew how to use a regular typewriter could also turn out copy ready for the offset printing presses in a fraction of the time required for old hot-type presses.
Going back to the earlier point, when the old printing press at the Press finally collapsed, owner Jess Stewart took a chance and invested in new technology by purchasing offset equipment. One of the employees who was there at the time told me that during the first few weeks after they turned to offset printing, they had to “jerry-rig” some of the older equipment in order to accommodate the newer offset printing process. But it was well worth the trouble.
Thanks to new press, the final results were stunning. Suddenly their photos looked like actual photographs with intricate detail, and blacks were far richer than what could be produced by the old presses. Also, this new machine automatically fed the paper into the press — which now freed a worker to do other tasks required to publish a newspaper.
Meanwhile, down the street at the News, the paper found out that their old “hot type” equipment had little or no resale value. By the time that that paper was able to adapt to offset printing, the News had already lost the leadership initiative to the Press.
It wasn’t long before the News disappeared altogether. In short, that newspaper — which once could rightfully claim that it was one of the best equipped newspapers in this part of the state — soon found the rival Press was able to grab and hold onto the lead at the county seat.
A somewhat similar story was occurring at Park Hills where the Daily Journal had also switched to offset printing while the venerable Lead Belt News was still wedded to the old hot-type style of printing. That paper also failed to survive.
Now, here is “the rest of the story” as Paul Harvey liked to say. In 1998 both the Daily Journal and Farmington Press were sold to Pulitzer Publishing and today both papers are printed in St. Louis on the same top-quality offset presses also used for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"My love of newspapers goes back a long way. For example, while in the fourth grade, I published my own daily newspaper, the Noodle Soup Scoop, to pass the time when much of Farmington was shut down by a polio epidemic." – Jon Cozean