The Printing Company rebrands, changes name

A business in downtown Farmington is in the process of changing its name to keep up with the times.
The Printing Company is now TPC. The business, located at the corner of E. Columbia and Main streets was known locally for years as Blake Graphic Arts. Pam Ogles, director of strategic development for TPC, explained the change is due to the fact that they do more than just printing.
“We decided to change our name a few months ago, because we had been ‘The Printing Company’ for several years,” she said. “Over time we realized that traditional print is declining and yet we continue to grow; that’s because what we do is far broader than commercial printing. Yesterday’s brochure is today’s website. Companies have to be very nimble and use a variety of tactics to reach their customers. We have evolved to meet those needs.
“In addition to printing, we do branded promotional products, which most people know. What we found is that many of our own customers didn’t know that we also do in-house embroidery and screen printing. We build websites, do email marketing and assist clients with social media. We also do warehousing and corporate fulfillment, along with large mailings.”
According to Ogles, TPC also does kitting projects, where they assemble a mailing project with multiple items in each mailing and send them out to the client’s customers.
“We decided to have a name change to reflect that evolution,” she said. “We shortened it to TPC, because that identity is our evolution. We created a new website for ourselves that more accurately reflects the variety of business that we do.”
The company has been replacing the signage at their three locations: the headquarters in Cape Girardeau and offices in Farmington and Perryville.
“We have done a little bit of updating in our offices to put in some technological enhancements,” Ogles said. “We are trying to make a stronger presence in our communities.”
Ogles said that the Farmington office is growing and that is a reflection of the variety of services that they are able to offer to clients in the area. She also talked about the staff at the Farmington location.
“Brenda Kimrey (formerly Jordan) manages our Farmington office, she and Jodie Boyer do a great job of being out in the community,” she said. “We just added a gentleman named Joe Pickett to that office as a business development representative, so he is out meeting folks and developing new business for the company.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!