The Printing Company rebrands, changes name

A business in downtown Farmington is in the process of changing its name to keep up with the times.

The Printing Company is now TPC. The business, located at the corner of E. Columbia and Main streets was known locally for years as Blake Graphic Arts. Pam Ogles, director of strategic development for TPC, explained the change is due to the fact that they do more than just printing.

“We decided to change our name a few months ago, because we had been ‘The Printing Company’ for several years,” she said. “Over time we realized that traditional print is declining and yet we continue to grow; that’s because what we do is far broader than commercial printing. Yesterday’s brochure is today’s website. Companies have to be very nimble and use a variety of tactics to reach their customers. We have evolved to meet those needs.

“In addition to printing, we do branded promotional products, which most people know. What we found is that many of our own customers didn’t know that we also do in-house embroidery and screen printing. We build websites, do email marketing and assist clients with social media. We also do warehousing and corporate fulfillment, along with large mailings.”