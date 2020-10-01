 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE QUEEN ON HER THRONE
0 comments

THE QUEEN ON HER THRONE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
THE QUEEN ON HER THRONE
File photo

Carol Mayerhoffer, crowned Little Miss Farmington at the school carnival here Tuesday night over 32 other candidates, sits with regal authority following her crowning by Sammy Thomas, who stands to her left. The three-year-old girl is attended by Marilyn Sue Crawford, standing to the queen’s right, and Nancy Underwood, at her left.

The queen contest was the feature attraction of the 1950 carnival and the event was witnessed by a packed auditorium of people. This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 29, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A Crowning Achievement!
News

A Crowning Achievement!

Editor's note: In the print edition of The Farmington Press, the article incorrectly states that there is no homecoming parade planned for thi…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking gadget that would seem to be almost a necessity when preparing a specific food item — and the k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News