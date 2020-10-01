THE QUEEN ON HER THRONE

Carol Mayerhoffer, crowned Little Miss Farmington at the school carnival here Tuesday night over 32 other candidates, sits with regal authority following her crowning by Sammy Thomas, who stands to her left. The three-year-old girl is attended by Marilyn Sue Crawford, standing to the queen’s right, and Nancy Underwood, at her left.
The queen contest was the feature attraction of the 1950 carnival and the event was witnessed by a packed auditorium of people. This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 29, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor
