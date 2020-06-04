The Sustainable Life

“When we’re putting power back on there — probably right now, as sunny as it is — we’re giving solar power to our neighbors because it goes back up the line. We’re helping them as well. That helps because they’re selling our watts for the same amount they sell anything else — and they’re not buying it from us at that price. But it’s OK. They have their hardware, their line and some wires that we don’t have.”

Asked if they’ve noticed any changes since going 100% solar, John said, “As far as functioning the household, just live your life. No difference. Ameren’s deal with us is watt for watt. They’re kind of like a battery. If we give them 1,000 watts during the day, we can get 1,000 watts back at night free. That’s the way they work that with the bi-directional meter.

“At the end of the billing cycle — if there’s anything leftover, one way or the other — it’s turned into money. If we have made more power than we’ve used, then they give us a credit on our next bill. If we use more than we’ve made, then we pay on this month’s bill. That’s the way it works.”

Mo interjected, “We’re thinking that may happen in January, you know, when it’s dark, dismal and so forth.”