The Sustainable Life

Mo and John Bales of rural Farmington believe it’s every person’s responsibility to take care of the planet. It’s not just words they say, but a lifestyle they had already embraced themselves, long before they married 14 years ago.
Mo, who at the time she met John was a widower, said the couple “hooked up” because of their interest in environmental issues.
“We just ended up talking a lot about that whenever we spoke,” she said.
Mo Bales explained that she and her late husband bought 560 acres of land in 1980 with the intention of helping people build sustainable housing.
“We had deed restrictions like one to 10 acres, so people could heat with wood and have enough wood to be sustainable,” she said. “We tried to promote solar way back then. My late husband was a strong environmentalist, as well. It was really cool.”
When interest rates rose to 18 percent almost three decades ago, however, Mo and her late husband lost everything except 80 acres of land.
“We lived in a little 14 by 64-foot mobile home for 13 years before we actually we’re able to build this house,” she said. “It looks bigger coming from the other side. It’s built into the side of a hill, so the backside is totally basement, but the backside is living space. John and I put on a solar room where a deck originally stood.
“We sat out there a lot to talk when we first got to know each other, but then we decided to put that glass room on there. That’s part of the passive solar we’ve been using. On sunny days, that porch heats our house.
John Bales was immediately impressed by how the solar room was able to effectively heat the entire home.
“In the wintertime — I mean even in zero degrees — if it’s sunny, that heats the house,” he said. “The furnace never kicks on during the day. At night, the furnace heats the solar room.”
After Mo Bales admitted that the couple has always been “of a sustainable mind,” John expanded on that thought.
“We both recycle everything,” he said. “We’re adamant about recycling. We buy very little plastics. We’ve tried to eliminate single use plastic out of our life.
Mo interjected, “We’re very adamant about it. As a matter of fact, he came to the house for one of our first dates. I wash out Ziploc bags and dry them on jars. He was like, ‘You really do that?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do!’ Finding someone else that thinks the same way you do is a blessing.”
Over the last decade the Bales have also purchased a Lincoln hybrid vehicle, a Tesla electric car and an electric golf cart to get around the property — all part of the couple’s desire to create a fully sustainable lifestyle for themselves. Three weeks ago, however, the Bales finally took the plunge. Mo and John had a pair of solar panels installed on their property to power their home with 100% sun-generated energy.
“We have both been very sustainable our whole lives and we wanted somehow to get some kind of energy source and we realized solar was it — but it was just way too expensive 10 years ago,” John Bales said. “We’d been watching and watching, and we finally decided to bite the bullet and go.”
The Bales spoke with a local installer, Casa Del Solar, LLC, who gave them a quote to place the solar panels, minus the electrical, which John — an electrician by trade — planned to do himself.
“His price was the same as if we would have had to pay if we had bought the stuff ourselves,” he said. “So, we went with him and he installed it and I did the electrical. Ameren put in the bi-directional meter, and we’re doing it — it’s happening.”
The Bales noted that they received “a considerable rebate” from Ameren Missouri for the installation of the solar panels and will be receiving tax credits from the federal government, as well.
“We got 20% of our installation cost back in rebates,” John said.
Mo jumped in, saying, “That was part of the encouragement. What we discovered is that Ameren is, by law, required to have so much of their energy produced sustainably by a certain time. So, every one of us that helps that, helps them too. They give us a little break because it helps them.
“When we’re putting power back on there — probably right now, as sunny as it is — we’re giving solar power to our neighbors because it goes back up the line. We’re helping them as well. That helps because they’re selling our watts for the same amount they sell anything else — and they’re not buying it from us at that price. But it’s OK. They have their hardware, their line and some wires that we don’t have.”
Asked if they’ve noticed any changes since going 100% solar, John said, “As far as functioning the household, just live your life. No difference. Ameren’s deal with us is watt for watt. They’re kind of like a battery. If we give them 1,000 watts during the day, we can get 1,000 watts back at night free. That’s the way they work that with the bi-directional meter.
“At the end of the billing cycle — if there’s anything leftover, one way or the other — it’s turned into money. If we have made more power than we’ve used, then they give us a credit on our next bill. If we use more than we’ve made, then we pay on this month’s bill. That’s the way it works.”
Mo interjected, “We’re thinking that may happen in January, you know, when it’s dark, dismal and so forth.”
John continued, “It’s obvious in the middle of the day you’re making the most power. So, we don’t have to try to use it all while it’s being made in the middle of the day. Our neighbors are using it right now. When it’s going backwards on the line — that house, and that house, and that house are drawing power off our solar system right now. The kicker there for Ameren is that they’re getting that electricity free. They’re not having to put coal in the powerhouse, but they’re charging 12 cents a kilowatt hour to these guys who are using our power. Ameren loves it!”
The couple said they are only personally aware of two other people in the community who has a setup like theirs.
“He just got done with one in Marquand, he did his, and he did ours,” John said. “That’s the only three that I know of. I didn’t ask where the rest of them were. He’s done about 20 or 24 of them.”
Mo and John do what they can to spread the word to others about the importance of taking on an environmental and sustainable lifestyle.
“And we promote it with everyone,” John said. “The other thing we do here is we promote sustainable forestry and promote helping the pollinators. We raise milkweed for the monarch butterflies. In fact, we have 11 of the 12 species of milkweed that grow native in St. Francois County. The 12th one is coming, we just have a hard time finding seeds for it. We also feed the hummingbirds. We have two feeders. Normally there’s about 30 of them buzzing around here, but they’re on nest right now. As soon as they nest, you just don’t get a lot of activity.”
Mo added, “When it’s at peak time we go through a gallon of feed a day. Sometimes you have to kinda’ fight them off to refill it. They just swarm at me, and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! Wait a minute! I’ll be right there!”
Asked what message the couple would most like to send to the community, John said, “To try to be as sustainable with your life as possible. You make an impact every day with your decisions on how you spend your money and how you travel. Pay attention to your purchases. What am I going to do with this when I’m done with it?”
Mo said, “I just want people to think about what they’re doing. We’ve got to start caring about each other and this earth. We’re in a mess.”
