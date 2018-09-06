This is a revision and excerpt of a letter I wrote to Rick Harrington and his family shortly after the death of his beloved wife, Diane, earlier this year. She was loved, admired and an inspiration to so many people who knew her personally or through her writings, that, with the family’s permission, I wanted to share these few personal thoughts of her.
I only knew Diane for the brief time. But, in her own practical and common-sense way she lifted me up and inspired me, as she did countless others. She was an earthy-angel that came into our lives when we desperately needed her…without fully being aware that we did.
What a joy she was and what a rich and jubilant life she led… and led others to find.
She never preached, judged or condemned. Instead she listened, prayed and reached out in many quiet ways, to help those that came to her to find answers, solutions, or at least gain the hope and strength to continue.
Not long after Diane’s death, I was sitting outside quite late one night, even though the sky was filled with the dark clouds of an impending storm. I felt the need to sit quietly and without conscious thought, simply to be a part of the world around me, taking in the muted sounds and scents that drifted through the air. Thoughts of Diane would quietly, without structure, float through my mind: her spirituality, generosity and the simplistic writings of her relationship with God.
As I looked at the dark and moody sky, the turbulent clouds parted just enough for a small patch of blue to show through, displaying one solitary, glowing star.
I sat there, caught up in the moment, when the strong message came through: “Go and write the story about Diane.”
And I did.
I began to visit Diane’s small Bible Study Group about three years ago. This group was her own mission to reach out to others who had a need, were feeling adrift or alone, searching for a clearer understanding of God and our relationship to Him.
I didn’t really know Diane before, except through her unpretentious, often humorous, and always inspiring words of faith that she posted on Facebook. There was something in those few simple, personal and common-sense thoughts she shared that touched me and made me want to know her personally.
What a momentous decision that was. My faith has always flared and faltered, and I was looking for answers to some long and troubling problems, as well as to becoming stronger and more constant in my faith. Somehow, I felt Diane could help me find the answers.
She was so certain, so centered, so completely confident in God and his love for her and all humanity. She humbled me for my doubts and wavering. Her steadfast faith poured from her like a clear and refreshing spring that was fed by a deep and lasting source.
But, besides her beautiful faith, she also had a zest and enthusiasm for life that was contagious…but not easily emulated. She was a one-of-a-kind creation.
Diane was totally reliable and down to earth. Her attitude each day was “Up and at ‘em! Let’s go and get ‘er done!” And she did. She lived every minute of the 1,440 available in a day.
Oh, the places she went, the sights she saw, the four-leaf clovers she found, the joy she felt on seeing a small plane landing that reminded her of her beloved, late brother, Ron AuBuchon. Almost daily, she was out in the back field early to artfully photograph a sunrise and again late in the evening to capture a spectacular sunset. She would then share them on Facebook as a reminder that “God is in His Heavens—all is right with the world.”
She took total pleasure in the joy and discovery of even the smallest beauties of every place and every person she met. (Well, there was the occasional rude and demanding cake customer that would get into her craw and be firmly expelled!)
She was like Dr. Seuss with her unique and personal expression of life; only she used a cake pan and a camera to create pleasure and happiness for others. But, like him, her own writings hit their mark perfectly for all who read them. She steadfastly kept her faith in place as her shield and plow to get through any personal crisis or problems.
I have found myself thinking of her so often: I watch for four-leaf clovers (but they still elude me), I love sunrises (on the rare occasion I’m outdoors in time to see one) and the myriad colored sunsets. I’ve begun to watch for small planes coming in for landings. I’m learning to drink in inspiration, words and thoughts from the universe and my every-day surroundings. I am more aware. There is so much beauty and joy in the world when you take the time to see it. Diane helped me to understand this.
I still often stumble and doubt my own abilities, but through Diane’s gentle encouragement and belief in me, I’ve begun to believe more in myself, to be more open in my writing and to trust in God’s supporting love in all situations. I’ve realized that one day’s bad experiences do not sum up my life. As Scarlett O’Hara’s iconic statement reminds us, “There’s always tomorrow.”
Diane let me see that the talents I have been given are not mine to bury or minimize, but to be burnished, shared and multiplied. Although my insights and expressions will never equal hers, she has indeed helped me to become a more honest and thoughtful writer.
To Diane’s family I say in closing: “You are each so blessed to have had her in your life. She loved and cherished each of you without question or restraint. You were her inspiration and life. You, her children, have each developed and enriched your own talents. Diane was so proud of you and your accomplishments. But most of all, she was most gratified by your happiness and approach to life. You learned well.
“But, as much as she loved her children and grandchildren, you Rick, her husband, were her safe harbor, her rock, her anchor. You were her soul mate and life’s love; the one who made her happy and fulfilled her. You recognized, supported and encouraged the special talents that she had. And she had a multitude of them.”
Each of us who knew her were blessed by having shared a part of her life. I think of her everyday…especially when she nudges me and says, “Go and write this story.”
And I did.
