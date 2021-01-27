The tradition continues...

"I’ve been fortunate to have him here, he brings so much retail experience. I hear people daily ask if Larry’s here, because people think so highly of him. Charlene Grohmann has been here for a long time, she is an assistant manager. I’m proud of her, because she wants to be as helpful with the customers as possible. She has good retail instincts. She takes pride in the business.”

The next generation of the Plummer family is assisting Scott in keeping the business in good hands.

“My son Dylan is an assistant manager, too,” Scott said. “He worked here in high school. When he was going to school down at SEMO, he worked at an Ace Hardware in Cape Girardeau. Once he graduated from SEMO, he came back and joined the business. I’m glad that he is here. There was no pressure, he can do what he wants to do; it was totally up to him.

"It’s working out good. He doesn’t think he knows it all, as soon as you start thinking you know it all, somebody’s going to prove that you don’t. All the employees here, I always tell them, if you don’t know the answer, don’t fake it; just say, ‘I’m not sure’.”

Even though they might know the answer, Scott says that the staff at Plummer’s still tries to help customers and not just drop them at that point.