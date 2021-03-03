Theatre man succeeds Smith as president of local chamber

A much smaller crowd than has been the rule in past years attended the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet at the St. Joseph’s school in Farmington Tuesday evening and heard H.H. Mobley, director of the Missouri Department of Resources and Development speak on Missouri as a vacation site which he aptly entitled “Vacation in your own backyard.” Tom Edwards of the Edwards and Plumlee theatre chain was installed as president of the organization for the coming year during the evening. Taylor Smith Jr., outgoing president, spoke briefly on chamber activities and accomplishments during his term of office.

Mobley pointed out the balance of Missouri in resources, climate and agriculture and industry, which, while making Missouri lead the field in few, ranks her well near the top in almost all of these aspects. In dealing with the subject of Missouri vacations he touched on the phases of history, scenery, accommodations and activities with illustrations for each topic to show why Missouri ranks high among the 43 as a vacation and recreational area.

Entertainment was provided by Gary Knowles, talented young Farmington pianist, and the local ersatz Andrews Sisters, Taylor Smith Jr., Tom Edwards Jr. and Tom Fitz, who provided their laugh-provoking routine.