Things appear to be getting back to normal

Fly fishing shows and gathering together in groups with like-minded people were starting to look like a relic of the past. Over the last couple of years, with Covid-19, it had gotten to the place where all people wanted to do was stay home where it was safe.

But things have been looking up in 2022. People are starting to get out and get together with others in a public setting, talking about new great products and showing all the wonderful artisans that create flies that are just as beautiful as the magnificent fish that eat them. This time of tragedy and sickness has done amazing things for outdoor sports as it has gotten thousands of people into the open air.

My first show this year was the ‘Let’s Go Fishing Show in East Saint Louis. I didn’t know what to expect, but I saw people who, only a couple of months before, were cuddled in their homes, worrying whether they were going to get sick and not be here anymore. People were shaking hands, sharing stories and having a great time doing what we fishermen call tellin’ stories and lies about how great our last trips were.

Turns out this was a pinnacle of change in my mind on where the outdoor industry was moving. It seems to me that we are now moving back into a pattern that we have always enjoyed in the past — of being social and showing each other what great things are out there for us to use to enjoy the outdoors as well as enjoy each other’s company. We are seeing younger people starting to grow in every element of the industry.

My second show of the year was ‘The Sow Bug Round Up’ in Mountain Home, Arkansas. I had never been down to this show before. Sow Bug is one of those sacred places for fly fishermen to visit in the Ozarks. Not only are there vendors at this show, but there are fly tiers of every shape and size, all walks of life — male, female — more people than you could imagine. I was invited to tie flies in the booth of my friend who owns Doolies Fly Fishing for people to stop by and look at all the great products he sells.

I had a great time, and it was very eye-opening that this is what I was missing in that I realized as humans, we need this normalcy back in our life. Sadly, the show had to be canceled due to Covid. They really had to work to make sure that they had enough tiers to fill all the slots they had and even struggled more to fill their slots for vendors. They had no idea whether the show would be successful or not, but let me tell you, there were times that you couldn’t walk into that room without running into someone else.

As for tying, of course, I learned some new tricks from the tyers there, and hopefully, someone learned something from me, but the biggest thing was the people — the young people and older people — everyone that was out there doing everything they could to learn what they could in the period of time they had. I had people stand in front of me, watching me tie, asking every detail about what I was doing. What material was I using? Why was I using that particular material? Then asking if they could buy them or how many I had that they could buy at that moment. I was almost overwhelmed with the turnout and how people reacted to what was one-time normal life for us all.

My third show of the year was the Tri-Lakes Fly Fishing Show. As I prepared for this show, I was trying to come up with what would make me as successful as possible. I wanted to share good information and have something for everyone to walk away with and give back to the people that make everything we do possible. I prepared by ordering some key rings and business cards and tied up a bunch of flies that I thought people would enjoy. What was great was I had a great friend and fellow outdoor writer-photographer and all-around great guy, Bill Cooper, come with me. Between the two of us, I figured we had pretty much any information story or idea to fill anyone’s interest.

To say we were successful is an understatement. He and I both talked ourselves all but hoarse. We had people talking about everything from fly fishing for bluegill in the Ozarks to fly fishing for tarpon in the Yucatan. What intrigued me the most was the wide variety of questions and comments that people had. They were not only interested in talking about fishing, but there were a lot of conversations about the lost friends, fellow fishermen and tiers. In the end, we were all still excited to see what all of us coming together again will do for the industry and for us as Americans to get back to who we are and what we do.

In the end, over these three shows, what I’ve seen is that we are all moving towards something that is making things better for us all. Through the tragedy that has transpired over the last two years, we all want to get back to normal. We want to get out on the river and fish, hunt, or do whatever it is that we love in the outdoors. We want to get out and be social about it. We want to make new friends and associates with whom we can learn and enjoy time together without worrying about anything other than what fly we’re going to use.

To hopefully catch one of those beautiful fish in that gin clear river we are standing next to. It may sound like a dream right now, but I believe we are on the right path to getting back to normal. But I believe our new normal is going to put us onto a path of growth that we saw in years past. We all can do anything we set our minds to and be successful.