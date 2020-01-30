Anna Portell can’t believe it’s been almost 30 years since she first became a BJC (Barnes-Jewish/Christian Healthcare) employee. Looking back on her nearly three decades of work with BJC, Portell, who has been a clinical supervisor and Friends In Action Clubhouse director for most of that time, began talking about her career from its very start.
“I started my mental health career at Barnes Hospital on the psychiatric floor,” she said. “My internship ended on a Friday and Barnes Hospital hired me the following Monday. I had done a visit to the hospital’s psychiatric floor during my internship. It was huge back then — you know, 120 beds or something back in 1990.”
Portell, whose bachelor’s degree is in recreation therapy, explained that the hospital had rec therapists, music therapists, art therapists and occupational therapy — all on the psychiatric floor.
“Seven years into in-patient a friend said, ‘Hey, Park Hills Mental Health need a rec therapist.’ My bachelor’s is in recreation therapy. Well, choosing between driving north on the highway or coming south, I came for an interview and they had a clubhouse coordinator position open.
“That was right at the time that Park Hills Mental Health went to BJC (Barnes-Jewish/Christian Healthcare). So, that transition worked out great because I was already a BJC employee — and in September 2020 I will have been with the company 30 years.”
In her seven years working at Barnes Hospital, Portell had seen that in-patient therapy was becoming increasingly community based.
“The coordinator position stayed with the state whenever BJC took over Park Hills Mental Health, so that’s why that position was open. It really was moving from hospitalization to rehabilitation in the community — getting folks to stay into the community, but to still be with that rehab.”
According to Portell, she soon felt comfortable as a member of the FIAC staff.
“I guess what I liked about it back then was that half of our day members helped staff and then the other half of the day members sat in a chair and we talked about their symptoms and we talked about anger management. So, it was that mixed bag that we did for a while.”
That was before a major change occurred in the clubhouse’s approach to mental health therapy at the clubhouse.
“In 2013, we went to Clubhouse International training,” Portell said. “We had visited clubhouses over the last probably five years prior to that. We were like, ‘Do we want to do this change? What is this change?’ Because the clubhouse model really focuses on recovery and the members’ strengths, so we don’t sit around all day long talking about your symptoms and what can you NOT do because of your mental illness. ‘Did you fail because of your mental illness?’ You know, we don’t do that.
“It’s flipping that switch to recovery based and members helping run the program. I mean, that’s what it is. I have four clinical staff and they can’t walk out of the office at the end of the day with everything done. Running the clubhouse is the members’ treatment. It’s their therapeutic intervention is that relationship that you just develop. ‘And you know what? You CAN cook a burger and if you don’t know how, I’ll teach you!’ Unfortunately, in the past, the mental health treatments were, ‘You can’t do that! You can’t go near fire! You can’t have a knife in your hand!’ and things like that.”
Portell was quick to add that the clubhouse does have safety precautions that are followed to the letter by the staff.
“Of course, we do that,” she said.
Asked how working at the clubhouse for so many years has changed her personally, Portell said, “I’ve learned that we’re all the same. Because I have a bachelor’s degree and now a master’s degree — big whoop. I am a person and that person sitting in front of me with the mental illness is a person. Because I have education, oh well, that person has life experience. And so, it’s that connection — the stories we can talk about. I mean, they have real life experience. It’s a lived experience.
“I think that’s what I like about the clubhouse model — that collegial relationship. Yes, I’m a supervisor over here. Yes, I have an office, but you know anyone can come in here. Often my jobs change, so I don’t get to cook very often. I maybe get a broom, but there’s other tasks where we sit side by side. The members help me pay bills. The members are helping count money with me from our floral shop and going to the bank — things like that.
“And I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen many people over the years that give that look of ‘Gasp! You’re letting them touch the money? Gasp! They’re counting the money? Gasp! You’re letting them do that?’ It’s not them and us — it’s us! We are all people! When I interview, that’s one question we always talk about. I ask, ‘What is the difference between having a mental illness and being without?’ Because I want to know if that person has any experience.”
Portell said people need to look at their own lives and realize that everyone has some type of mental illness represented in their families — whether it’s diagnosed or not.
“We all have mental health needs, issues and concerns. So, I guess it’s being down-to-earth. The best compliment I ever got, I think it was three days after a new member started, she said, ‘Oh, you’re the supervisor? I thought you were a member!'” We did orientation with her and shared the power point, and we’re talking about clubhouse. You know, I do introduce myself by saying, ‘Hi, I’m Anna! I’m glad you’re here. Where are you from?’ And you know it will come out that I’m the clubhouse supervisor. I mean, my names on the door and things like that, but that’s not the first thing that I say. Members and staff can sit side by side on the same level.”
Portell compared the staff-patient relationship to the hospital where she worked as opposed to the relationship the clubhouse staff has with the members.
“At the hospital you had staff only,” she said. “You had the treatment team with the doctors right here. You had behind the nurses’ station — you know, that was staff only. I mean, at the clubhouse there is no ‘staff only’ space. There’s no ‘member only space.’ Everything is shared and it’s that respect because of that relationship. And, yeah, I’ll have some relationships where I don’t have the trust level, so someone doesn’t help me count money. It’s not because they have mental illness, it’s because I don’t have trust with that person. So, I’ve got to be working on that trust, so I can have that person help me with money later. It’s that relationship you have with that person.”
Another major change for the clubhouse in recent years has been its move from Park Hills to a brand-new facility in Farmington.
“We moved to Farmington in May 2017,” Portell said. “We just passed our two-and-a-half-year mark. I think sometimes we’re still the best kept secret — and we don’t necessarily want to be a secret. I do try to get to those monthly chamber meetings to get my face out there, and I usually bring a member with me to expose them to that kind of meeting, which is really cool.
“I guess it’s kind of slow. I mean, in meeting people I’ve had them say, ‘Oh, you’re Anna Portell with clubhouse’ or ‘You’re with BJC’, so I think there’s starting to be a connection. I know that our floral shop is partnering right now with Parkland Health Center and we are going to be providing the gift shop with live flowers and then some faux arrangements and our greeting cards. The lady who runs the gift shop said, ‘I never knew you were here!’ I told her to spread the word! It’s kind of that, yes, we want people to know. We want to get help. We want people to come, but it’s still… You know, mental health still has a stigma there.”
In addition to her duties as clubhouse director, Portell is also a wife, stepmother and grandmother.
“My husband Kerry and I just celebrated 25 years,” she said. “I also have two stepdaughters and six wonderful grandbabies — and two bonus grandbabies. So, Christmas is full!
And how has the clubhouse affected Portell’s family?
“It’s a lifestyle,” she said. “It’s not an 8 to 4 job at all. We have evening fundraisers. We have evening events. We at the clubhouse work during the day and then weekends and holidays and evening-time, we play. I work Thanksgiving every year, and because I have step kids — so, there’s blended families — I have yet to get them here for Thanksgiving because they take that opportunity and stay at the other grandma’s.
“My dad spent several Thanksgivings with us washing dishes until he was unable to continue doing so due to health reasons. So, our holidays are kind of around work, but I think the main thing is that my grandbabies do artwork for the clubhouse art show. And I think just the conversation around the dinner table about people who have been diagnosed with a mental illness has been good. To be kind to people… to reach out… to offer assistance.”
Portell offered a shout out to her staff, as well as to her supervisor Karen Miller, the associate director of BJC Mental Health, who will be retiring as of April 1.
“I just feel that Karen has been that mentor for me,” Portell said. “You talk about someone who would come in and touch someone — a pat on the shoulder, listen and who is just really, really people-centered. Of course, clubhouse will be hosting her going away party. She always said that clubhouse is the heart and soul of BJC Behavioral Health. This is the gathering place.”
It’s clear that as long as Ann Portell serves as clubhouse director, it will continue to be a place that is know as the heart and soul for people with mental illness who live in the Parkland.
