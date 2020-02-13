THIS MONTH'S BUSINESS & COMMUNITY LUNCHEON

Are you the boss or are you just bossy?

This month's Farmington Regional Chamber Business and Community Luncheon — set for Thursday, Feb. 20, at Centene Center and sponsored by Lean Kitchen — features Becky Laubinger, Parkland PRC executive director, who will speak about maintaining healthy boundaries in one's workplace, community and family.

Healthy boundaries include realizing when training an employee ends up becoming micromanaging and more. The lunch will be provided by Colton's Steakhouse and Grill for $10 per person. Out of consideration for the caterer, attendees are asked to register by Thursday, Feb. 13.