Thompson takes on city aquatics director job

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Thompson, “but it is a good kind of nervous.”

He said he is feeling great regarding his new position and what their team has planned for the civic center and water park.

“I think I’m most excited about just being a part of this team and becoming a family with everyone,” said Thompson. “I know that we have a great staff right now and have great ideas ready or in the progress of being ready for this community to participate in.”

Thompson is most excited about seeing their team succeed – not only the people he works with but also seeing the lifeguards perform at their best and becoming one team together. He also wants to see their creative ideas mesh together to bring the most fun for the community.

“We have a great group of staff who are hard-working and dedicated to bring the best to the civic center and water park,” he said.

The team is working to plan upcoming events and activities. In fact, Thompson said he “always has many plans brewing up” in his mind to be put into action.